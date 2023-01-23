BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Altoona Police Department have said that they are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred earlier this month.

According to their Facebook post, at 5:57 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17th at the 1300 block of 1st Avenue, a shooting took place. However, it was not discovered until the next day when bullet holes were found in one of the windows of the residence.

No one was injured in the incident.

Nearby surveillance caught the exact time of the shooting. Police are asking anyone in the area that has exterior footage to please check their cameras. They hope to receive information that can be used to identify a dark sedan that was involved in the shooting.

According to police, the sedan was traveling on 13th Street from 1st Avenue towards 2nd Avenue. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Heuston at 814 – 949 – 2524.