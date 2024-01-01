ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Altoona are investigating a shooting they said happened in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.

Officers were sent to the 700 Block of 4th Street at 3:13 a.m. on Jan. 1 for reports of shots fired, according to the Altoona Police Department. They said there were no known victims of the shooting but officers learned that several suspects left the area on foot.

The suspects ran to the area of Kettle Street and Bell Avenue. An investigation is ongoing and police said multiple juveniles were questioned about the incident.

Anyone with information or video of the incident that shows any possible suspects is asked to call Detective Ford with the Altoona Police Department at (814) 949-2517 or contact the department through Facebook.