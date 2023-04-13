JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Johnstown police are investigating a case of vandalism that occurred at a church in the Woodvale area of the city.

The St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church along Maple Avenue shared pictures on its Facebook page of the vandalism shortly after 8 p.m. on Monday, April 10.

An individual or individuals spray painted pentagrams on two doors and the word “Hippocrites” was also spray painted on the side of the building.

Image provided by the Johnstown Police Department.

Image provided by the Johnstown Police Department.

Image provided by the Johnstown Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Johnstown Police Department.