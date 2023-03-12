ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — One person was shot currently on the scene of a shooting at a residence along the 2300 block of 4th Avenue, according to Altoona Police.

Police have blocked off 4th Avenue between 23rd and 24th Street.

A 30-year-old male was shot, according to APD, and has been transported to UPMC Altoona in stable condition. The investigation is still ongoing.

Stick with WTAJ on-air and online for the latest.