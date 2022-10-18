BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Blair County were on scene in an area where gunshots were reported just before midnight on Monday.
On Oct. 17, there were reports of shots fired near the Logan Hills Apartments located at 1201 S 27th Street. There has been no word of any injuries or arrests.
Details are limited at this time. This article will be updated when more information becomes available.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications.