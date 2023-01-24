SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for a tractor-trailer that took off after hitting an International Harvester truck on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Both vehicles were heading east on the turnpike in Stonycreek Township on Friday, Jan. 20, around 5:30 a.m., according to troopers. The tractor-trailer went to pass the International Harvester 4000 Series truck, however, the driver merged back into the right lane too soon and hit the truck with its trailer.

The tractor-trailer was described as a white truck tractor with a white box trailer.

Anyone who may have spotted the truck is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Somerset Turnpike barracks at 814-445-9606.