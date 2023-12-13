STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Patton Township Police are investigating criminal mischief at a Starbucks in State College.

Police said at 5 a.m. on Dec. 12, they received a report of criminal mischief at the North Atherton Street Starbucks location. Officers arrived, cleared the building and found vandalism, including spray paint on the outside of the building. The front door’s glass was also shattered out and a window was damaged.

Police said surveillance video shows that one person allegedly did all the damage to the property. Surveillance footage also stated the incident happened between 11 to 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 11.

WTAJ reached out to Starbucks and received the following response.

“The experience and well-being of our partners and customers is core to our operation, and we continue to work with local police to support their investigation,” a Starbucks spokesperson said.

The Starbucks spokesperson said the location was closed on Tuesday, Dec. 12 but reopened on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Police are asking for anyone who saw suspicious activity or has information related to the incident to contact the Patton Township Police Department at 1-800-479-0050.