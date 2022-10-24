ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are investigating after a shooting happened near an apartment building on Sunday night in Altoona.

Altoona police wrote in a Facebook post, that two black men in a dark sedan got into an argument with another man over a traffic complaint near City Hall Commons along the 1300 block of 12th Street.

Around 10 p.m., the man was confronted again by the same two men on the 1500 block of 18th Street. One of the men fired a single shot from a handgun and hit a parked vehicle that was right next to the man, police wrote.

Police found a shell casing and a bullet at the scene. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to contact the Altoona police at 814-949-2524.