CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Law enforcement agencies discovered that two children were living in deplorable conditions after executing a search warrant Thursday morning.

Johnstown police, Cambria County SERT and other officials executed the search warrant at 6 a.m. Nov. 10 at the 700 block of Napoleon Street where they arrested 33-year-old Anthony Westscott and 25-year-old Ziairah Graham, according to court documents. Inside the home, police discovered that two children, ages 4 and 6, were sleeping in a bedroom that had a “strong odor of human urine” that was so bad, the officer noted he had to step back and compose himself. That wasn’t all officers found, either.

33-year-old Anthony Westscott via Cambria County Prison

Also in the kids’ bedroom, police reported there was a bed cracked in half with a baby mattress that still had the plastic on, which is where the 4-year-old was sleeping. Also in the room was a plastic lawn chair, which is where the 6-year-old was sleeping, according to the affidavit. On the floor, police noted there were either human and/or dog feces. Furthermore, police said the children themselves smelled of human urine.

In the bathroom, police reported that there was no toilet paper, napkins or paper towels of any kind. They said there were no washcloths, towels, soap or shampoo, either.

25-year-old Ziairah Graham via Cambria County Prison

In the hallway and the second-floor bedrooms, police reported finding rubber bands known for packaging heroin as well as numerous uncapped and capped needles that a child could have access to, causing severe injury/death.

On the first floor, police also reported finding a room with the family dog that was completely filled with dog feces and urine, and the dog had no food or water. The window to the room was also open to the point the dog could have jumped out.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The children were taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for evaluation. Meanwhile, Westscott and Graham were arraigned on felony charges of endangering the welfare of children as well as misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct.

The duo remains lodged in Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of their $100,000 cash bail each. Their preliminary hearing is slated for Nov. 30.