JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Johnstown man is in prison after being accused of trying to meet what he thought was a 15-year-old girl for sex.

Quinn Miller, 35, is facing felony charges after he allegedly tried to pay a 15-year-old girl for sexual favors, according to a report from the East Conemaugh Police Department. On Tuesday, April 18 just before 7 p.m., officers were called to 1st Street after a report of a suspicious person.

Once at the scene officers spoke with the group Altoona Predator Hunters. According to the group, they had been posing as a 15-year-old while messaging Miller. The group told police Miller had asked the “15-year-old” for sexual favors and even offered to pay her $100 a month, according to the criminal complaint.

The group also said Miller had sent nude photos and that he had agreed to meet a have intercourse with the “15-year-old” in the woods. Miller was then taken into custody and interviewed by police.

During the interview with police, Miller allegedly admitted to everything.

Miller is facing felony charges of criminal attempt of corruption of minors, promoting prostitution of minor, soliciting a minor and misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct. He is in Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $15,000 bail.

Miller has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Monday, May 15.