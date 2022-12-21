CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 30-year-old man was locked up Monday following an investigation that began once a mother reported her teenager had been sexually assaulted.

On Oct. 18, a woman came forward to Richland Township police after she was told by the parents of the teen’s friends that her daughter had done sexual favors for Justin Adolph a few days prior, according to the criminal complaint. When she questioned her daughter about the allegations, her daughter told her that Adolph fondled her breasts, gave her marijuana, exposed himself to her, and then had her perform oral sex on him, police noted.

The alleged incident happened at a home in Richland Township, the mother told police. On Nov. 21, investigators interviewed the girl.

The girl told officers that on Oct. 15, Adolph showed her pictures of himself naked and showed her porn on the computer while they were smoking a blunt that he provided. At this point, the girl claimed that Adolph pulled his pants down, talked about “sexual things,” and told her he “wanted to be her first time with a guy,” police noted in the affidavit. The girl said this is when Adolph proceeded to sexually assault her.

Adolph faces over 10 sexual assaulted-related charges, including statutory sexual assault, indecent assault of a person less than 16, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact with minors. He was lodged in Cambria County Prison Dec. 19 in lieu of 10 percent of a $200,000 cash bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 28 with Magisterial District Judge Susan Gindlesperger.