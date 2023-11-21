SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are hoping the public can help identify two Walmart theft suspects.

The theft happened Sunday, Nov. 19, at around 9:30 a.m. at Walmart on N. Center Avenue in Somerset.

The duo, pictured below, allegedly put numerous items in a cart and left without paying. State police said they fled in a grey SUV — possibly a Ford Edge — when Walmart’s loss prevention team approached them.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Trooper Vigne of Pennsylvania State Police out of Somerset at 814-445-4104.