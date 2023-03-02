SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Boswell Borough Police Department and Conemaugh Township Police Department are looking to identify two women accused of passing counterfeit cash.

The police departments issued a public service announcement and provided pictures of two women involved in passing counterfeit $100 bills in the local area. Investigators emphasized that local stores should be aware that these notes have passed marker detection, though they feel heavier and waxy.

Two women accused of passing fake $100 bills (photo via Boswell Borough PD)

Any other locations that have received similar bills are asked to contact either agency so the serial numbers can be documented.

The Boswell Borough Police Department can be reached at 814-629-7255, and the Conemaugh Township Police Department (Somerset County) can be reached at 814-288-1400.