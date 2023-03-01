BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Hollidaysburg are searching for a suspect who broke into a business and stole money and a truck.

An unknown man was seen on security video at Henry Enterprise on Loop Road on Sunday, Feb. 19 early in the morning, according to the Hollidaysburg Borough Police Department. At 6:40 a.m., the suspect used a ladder to climb onto the roof where he unscrewed a section of metal roofing to get inside.

Suspect captured on security camera at Henry Enterprise on Loop Road in Hollidaysburg Borough on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. Images provided by the Hollidaysburg Borough Police Department.

Police said the man stole an undisclosed amount of cash and then left the building. He then stole a pickup truck parked outside the business and left the area driving toward the loop station area.

The suspect is described as a white male approximately 5’8″ tall. He was wearing a grey Under Armour sweatshirt, black pants, New Balance tennis shoes and was carrying a black DC backpack.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man or any details about the incident is asked to contact the Hollidaysburg Borough Police Department at (814) 695-3711.