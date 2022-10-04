24-year old Christy Buckreis was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 2, Photo via Altoona Police Facebook

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are asking for the public’s help in trying to find a missing Altoona woman.

Altoona police wrote in a Facebook post that, 24-year-old Christy Buckreis was last seen leaving her home, possibly on a pink bike, from the 1100 block of 11th Street on Sunday at 12 p.m.

Police describe Buckreis to be about 5’2 tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown shoulder-length hair and also brown eyes. Police were unable to provide a description of her clothing.

Anyone with information on Buckreis’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Altoona Police Department at 814-949-2517 or can send a private message to their Facebook page.