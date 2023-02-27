CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Clearfield are on the lookout for a bed trailer that was stolen overnight from someone’s property.

The theft happened on Feb. 8 around 1:30 a.m., according to troopers. An unknown person(s) entered the property along Morrisdale Allport Highway in Morris Township, hitched their truck to the trailer, and drove off.

The truck used in the theft was described as a 2006-2012 maroon Dodge Ram. It took off heading north on SR 53 with the 2009 black Load Max Tilt bed trailer.

The trailer is 26 feet long with one gray and one white rim on the driver’s side and two white rims on the passenger side with a wooden bed. There was also a 17,500 brute force winch on the front.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to state police in Clearfield at 814-857-3800.