STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– State College police are looking for three people who assaulted a man to the point he was hospital, according to a news release.

At about 1:17 in the morning Sunday, a group of four men approached a 22-year-old man who was walking down the 400 block of East Calder Way, police wrote. A verbal altercation broke out but then turned physical when the man was reportedly punched, kicked and then knocked to the ground.

Police are looking for these three men, via State College police

After attacking the man, the group fled and was last seen walking down Calder Way heading east.

The man was then taken to Geisinger after suffering a head injury from being attacked, but he is reportedly in stable condition, police wrote.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150, by email or submit an anonymous tip through their website.