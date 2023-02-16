STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department is asking the public’s help identifying a man accused of throwing a hairdryer at a TV at Goodwill.
Police said the man (pictured below) reportedly threw a hairdryer which struck a TV behind the counter at Goodwill on Wednesday, Feb. 15 shortly after 1:30 p.m.
The Goodwill is located along 387 Benner Pike in State College.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, by emailing police@statecollegepa.us or by submitting an anonymous tip online.