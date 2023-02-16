STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department is asking the public’s help identifying a man accused of throwing a hairdryer at a TV at Goodwill.

Police said the man (pictured below) reportedly threw a hairdryer which struck a TV behind the counter at Goodwill on Wednesday, Feb. 15 shortly after 1:30 p.m.

Photo courtesy of State College Police Department

The Goodwill is located along 387 Benner Pike in State College.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, by emailing police@statecollegepa.us or by submitting an anonymous tip online.