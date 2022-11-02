Photo of man accused of stealing a pickup truck in Tipton on Oct. 31. (photo via Pennsylvania State Police)

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man that stole a pickup truck after being caught on camera scoping out another vehicle.

On Monday, Oct. 31, around 2:30 a.m., a white 2017 Chevrolet Colorado was stolen on Sassafrass Road in Tipton, according to troopers. Just 20 minutes prior to the truck being stolen, the pictured man was seen checking the door handle of another vehicle in the area.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to reach out to Pennsylvania State Police in Hollidaysburg at 814-696-6100.