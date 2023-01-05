CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is in jail after he allegedly hitched a ride on a Greater Johnstown School District bus while stalking female students.

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, 20-year-old Ivan Miranda, of Johnstown, allegedly got onto the school bus around 7 a.m. in the West End area of the city and rode it to the high school, according to charges filed by Johnstown police. Miranda was arrested by a school resource officer while he was standing on the walkway.

The girls told the officer that there were several incidents in the past where Miranda was following them and “acting bizarre,” police noted in the affidavit. The father of one of the girls called and told police that Miranda was outside his home around midnight on New Year’s Eve, refused to leave, and even threatened him with violence.

Miranda was arraigned on one felony count of criminal trespass as well as minor counts of unauthorized school bus entry and stalking. He is currently lodged in Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of his $80,000 cash bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 12.