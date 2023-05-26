JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man has been charged for burglarizing multiple Jefferson County stores because he needed help paying his lawyer, police said.

Daniel Strausser, 33, of Greenville, told troopers in an interview that the reason why he broke into Parkers Indian Trading Post and Macbeths County Store in March was to pay lawyer fees, state police out of Marienville said in an affidavit of probable cause. It was for an unrelated incident, state police said.

A dark-colored Chevy Trax that was seen on video surveillance at Macbeths was used to link Strausser to the burglaries, state police said.

State police were able to search the vehicle during their investigation and found a suitcase that belonged to Strausser. Inside it were clothes that state police said also linked him to other burglaries.

A crowbar was used to get inside Parkers where Strausser then stole a safe, worth $350, that had $1,000 and caused $600 worth of damage to the front door and a cash register. Macbeths sustained $2,500 worth of damage after Strausser tried to pry open a glass door, troopers said.

According to the affidavit, police found messages on Strausser’s phone where he said he was doing “gangster s***” and that he only got cash.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

A summons was issued for Strausser who faces felony charges of burglary and criminal attempt along with misdemeanor charges of theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief.