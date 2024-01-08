ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is in jail after police said he was found with bath salts and other drugs during a parole visit.

Herbert Housel Jr., 65, was arrested after state parole agents found drugs he was allegedly selling and drug-related items in a bedroom that was turned into a living area. According to court documents, agents visited Housel on Dec. 29, 2023, at a residence along Beale Avenue.

During their visit, agents said they found smoking devices and rubber tubing. When Housel was asked about the items, he allegedly showed police multiple ziplock bags filled with white powder. Bags filled with the same powder were also found on a desk along with an electronic scale, according to a criminal complaint.

Police said Housel later admitted the powder was bath salts and he had sold four grams of the substance, charging $150 per gram. Housel also allegedly said he used his cellphone to arrange drug deals.

A search warrant was executed at the residence where 16 total grams of bath salts were found which would bring the drug’s total value to $2,400, according to the complaint. Police noted in the affidavit officers also found methamphetamine in a bathroom and 41 grams of an unknown crystalline substance.

Housel was arraigned on Dec. 30, 2023 and taken to the Blair County Prison where he’s being held on $75,000 bail. He’s charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, two counts of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.