CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is behind bars after he allegedly forced his way into an 89-year-old woman’s home in Richland and took her room to room in her house demanding money.

On Sept. 9, 53-year-old Richard Hall, of South Fork, went to the front door of an elderly woman’s home at the 1400 block of Dwight Drive in Richland Township. When she unlocked the screen door, the woman alleged that he pushed her and entered the home, according to charges filed by Richland police. The woman said that she did not know who the man was.

Richard Hall, 53, via Cambria County Prison

Once inside, Hall demanded $10,000 cash from her, police noted. The woman said she told him that she didn’t have that kind of money, though he refused to leave empty-handed.

Hall reportedly pushed, slapped and grabbed the woman and moved her from room to room in the house as he looked for money, according to the affidavit. The woman told police he ripped a cordless phone from her and ripped the phone cord from the bedroom telephone and controlled her movement to prevent her from leaving or calling for help.

Hall made off with two containers with change in them from the woman’s bedroom estimated to have contained $100, police noted. He also reportedly stole the garage door remote and the cordless telephone.

The woman told police she was afraid he was going to severely injure or kill her. Hall did allegedly cause a small laceration on her arm that she said was from him grabbing her.

Police received information from Market Basket, a nearby grocery store, and reviewed their surveillance footage, which reportedly caught Hall parking in the parking lot and walking down the road to the woman’s house. He was also caught on camera entering her home at 8:24 p.m. and leaving at 8:40 p.m., according to the criminal complaint.

Hall was found at Sheetz at Towne Centre Drive near Walmart the next day wearing the same clothes he was wearing at the time of the alleged incident.

He was arraigned on felony charges of burglary, robbery and criminal trespass. He also faces a slew of minor counts, including theft, simple assault, terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and unlawful restraint.

Hall is lodged in Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of his $400,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is slated for Sept. 14.