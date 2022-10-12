CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is behind bars after he led troopers on a chase while on a motorcycle in Clearfield County, according to police.

Michael Cole, 38, was spotted by troopers after he already managed to get away from them earlier on Tuesday in Bradford Township while driving his black 2008 Yamaha without a proper license, according to the charges filed by state police out of Clearfield County.

It was around 1:20 p.m. when police spotted Cole on a bike matching the description of one that fled. When troopers turned on their lights and sirens, Cole led them on a chase, according to the complaint.

Troopers lost sight of Cole shortly after he got on US 322 during the chase, but when they got to its intersection with Link Road, they saw that he crashed in a grassy area.

Troopers said that Cole made multiple traffic violations such as failing to stop at a stop sign, crossing the center lines multiple times and passing vehicles in a no-passing zone. Police noted that the motorcycle did not have a license plate or an inspection sticker.

Cole faces a felony charge of fleeing along with numerous traffic violation charges.

Cole is currently lodged in Clearfield County Prison with bail set at $25,000. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 19.