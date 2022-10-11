CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man that had multiple warrants out for his arrest was taken into custody after leading police on a brief foot pursuit with a loaded gun.

On Oct. 10 just after 9 p.m., Johnstown police spotted 29-year-old Deyon Khalee Thomas-Kay between building 34 and 35 of Oakhurst Homes, a man they knew to have multiple active warrants for his arrest on felony charges, according to the affidavit.

Thomas-Kay put his hoodie up over his head and started walking behind building 35 as soon as officers approached the area, police noted. He soon took off running with police chasing after him.

During the pursuit, he allegedly pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and tossed it behind building 34. At this point, police noted that they tased him, though it had no effect due to only one probe striking Thomas-Kay. However, officers were still able to take him to the ground and arrest him shortly after he was tased.

Police found the handgun, which was a Smith & Wesson M&P, and discovered it was reported stolen to the department back in July from a man’s vehicle.

Thomas-Kay also had 14 grams of suspected marijuana and a digital scale on him, according to police. Officers also noted they found two grams of an unknown white powder and three grams of suspected crystal meth in front of the patrol car.

Looking back at dashcam footage, police reported Thomas-Kay was seen reaching in his pockets as an officer was attempting to gain control of him.

As a result, Thomas-Kay faces a slew of charges, including felony counts of theft, receiving stolen property, prohibited possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver drugs, and flight to avoid apprehension. He also faces minor counts, such as resisting arrest, tampering with evidence and other drug-related charges.

Thomas-Kay is lodged in Cambria County jail after failing to post 10 percent of his $300,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 20.