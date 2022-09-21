BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a burglary where someone reportedly made off with a Skills Redemption Center machine.

The machine itself is valued at $10,000 and it had nearly $13,000 in cash inside of it.

The burglary happened at a business on River Road in Blair Township (East Freedom) on Sept. 2 in the early morning hours.

Shortly after 4 a.m. an unknown person(s) entered the building and stole the machine. The owners told police there was $12,780 in cash inside of the machine at the time.

Police are currently investigating and ask anyone with any information to call PSP Hollidaysburg at 814-696-6100 and ask for Trooper Yost.