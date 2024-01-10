HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Mount Union man is facing a handful of charges after police said he led them on a chase while driving under the influence.

James Brotemarkle, 46, is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police after driving off when police attempted to make a traffic stop.

Pennsylvania State Police out of Huntingdon were contacted around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 to assist the Mount Union Borough Police Department (MUPD) in a vehicle pursuit. Officers from MUPD attempted to stop a 2007 Ford Fusion for not having its plate property displayed, according to the criminal complaint. MUPD began pursuing the Ford on West Small Street which eventually led to William Penn Highway towards Mifflin County.

Officers from MUPD told state police that the Ford did not use turn signals, ignored stop signs and was going between 40-50 MPH.

The chase eventually ended in a yard off Highway 522, where the driver, identified as Brotemarkle, was tased and arrested.

Police noted in the complaint they saw a knife, a red straw with suspected drug residue and a green dental floss container in reach of Brotemarkle when he was arrested. Inside the green dental police found five glassine bags stamped “Head of State” suspected to be heroin, according to court documents.

Officers also determined that Brotemarkle hit another vehicle that was waiting at a red light during the chase. The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured but the vehicle was disabled and is expected to be a total loss, according to the police report.

Brotemarkle was observed by state police to be sweating heavily and to have pinpoint pupils. During questioning, Brotemarkle allegedly admitted to police that he used heroin and methamphetamine sometime that evening, according to the affidavit. Brotemarkle also allegedly admitted to not having his seatbelt on nor having insurance on the vehicle.

On Jan. 8, Brotemarkle refused to submit a blood test.

Brotemarkle is in the Huntingdon County Prison on $250,000 bail. He is charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude police, misdemeanors for recklessly endangering another person, evading arrest, resisting arrest, accident involving damage, DUI and use/possession of drugs. Brotemarkle also has 19 summary driving-related charges.