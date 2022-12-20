CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men have been locked up on accusations that they broke into a home and stole copper piping from the basement that ran to the radiators and furnace.

The alleged two-part burglary is said to have happened in November inside an unoccupied home at the 1200 block of Elder Avenue in Northern Cambria, according to charges filed. Timothy Boyle, 55, and Thomas Lighthill, 53, both of Northern Cambria, are accused of working together to steal nearly 200 feet of copper piping, copper wiring, two chainsaws, a circular saw and several other hand tools in two days.

Police said they were made aware of the situation on Nov. 10 after a woman went to go check on the house, as she claimed she does weekly, and noticed that someone had broken in through the basement door. The woman further told officers that she believed someone had also been sleeping in the bedroom due to food wrappers, cigarette butts and a mattress with bedding on it that she found.

On Nov. 17, video evidence was handed over to investigators that was taken from the 1200 block of Elizabeth Place, which is the road on the other side of the burglarized home, according to the affidavit. In the video, police noted that they watched Boyle pull up to the side of the home on Nov. 1 just before midnight in a 2007 Gold Cadillac sedan. Lighthill was then seen leaving the home, carrying property to Boyle’s car. The pair took off shortly after.

Hours after police obtained the video evidence, they found and pulled Boyle over in his Cadillac and took him back to the station for questioning.

Boyle allegedly admitted to the crime, saying he received a call from Lighthill to pick him up the night of the burglary, which he agreed to, according to the criminal complaint. Once Boyle picked up Lighthill up, they drove to a local tattoo shop to drop off the stolen items. Boyle said they did the same thing the following night.

Police obtained more video evidence from a business one block away from the tattoo shop to see if Boyle’s statement on unloading the stolen items to the shop checked out. In the video, police said Boyle’s claims were confirmed as they watched his Cadillac drive by during the same time frames the burglaries would have occurred.

Both Boyle and Lighthill were arraigned on a slew of felony charges, including criminal trespass, theft and receiving stolen property. Lighthill faces two additional felonies for overnight burglary. They each also face minor counts of theft of a secondary metal and criminal mischief.

They’re lodged in Cambria County Prison after each failed to post bail. Boyle’s was set at $50,000 on Dec. 19 and Lighthill’s was set at 10 percent of $50,000 on Nov. 22. The two were arraigned by different judges.

Boyle’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 3 while Lighthill’s is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 20.