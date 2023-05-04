STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– More than 100 stolen items of woman’s clothing, mainly underwear, was found in a State College man’s apartment, police said.

Matthew Cooper, 24, is accused of stealing clothing from a laundry room at the University Terrace Apartments, according to a criminal complaint by State College police.

Police found the clothes in a trash bag in his room during a search at his residence, the complaint states, and one piece was found in his closet. While police were searching his home, Cooper admitted in an interview to stealing the clothes throughout multiple months, the complaint states.

The investigation started after police were told about the thefts of woman’s underwear at the laundry room in March and installed multiple security cameras. One woman had up to $200 worth of underwear stolen, police said.

The complaint states that Cooper was caught on camera entering the room at different times throughout March and looking through clothes in machines.

Police got a notification that Cooper was inside one of the laundry rooms and went to the apartment complex where they detained him. Police said Cooper originally claimed he found the clothing in the woods before admitting to stealing them.

Cooper faces misdemeanor charges of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and loitering and prowling at night time.

Cooper was placed on ROR bail by Magisterial District Judge Donald Hahn. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 24.