BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Roaring Spring man is in jail after police said parole officers found a “large quantity” of methamphetamine and other drug-related items in his apartment.

Jason Vaughn, 36, was arrested on Aug. 16 when officers with Blair County Adult Parole came to check his apartment along East Main Street. Roaring Spring Borough police were called to assist the officers at 2:20 p.m.

According to a criminal complaint, officers searched Vaughn’s apartment and found numerous items including a black pouch with a plastic baggie filled with suspected meth. A small scale with crystal residue was also allegedly found in his bedroom along with three glass pipes.

Police noted in the complaint, the suspected meth weighed approximately 198.97 grams and tested positive for methamphetamine. Court documents showed Vaughn was placed on four years probation in 2021 after he pleaded guilty to drug-related charges.

Vaughn was arraigned on Aug. 28 in Martinsburg district court and taken to the Blair County Prison where he’s being held on $100,000 bail.

He’s charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance and six misdemeanor counts of drug paraphernalia possession.