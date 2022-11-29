BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For most of the day, the reason state police investigators were digging up a yard in North Woodbury Township stirred speculation.

“The search consisted of attempting to locate alleged infant remains in a specific area,” Trooper Christopher Fox said.

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) out of Hollidaysburg said that they were executing a sealed search warrant in an attempt to find infant remains related to an investigation into an alleged sexual assault they were conducting.

The state police forensic unit from Hollidaysburg along with a K-9 unit executed the warrant at a home on the 1300 block of Henrietta Road in North Woodbury Township.

“The alleged assault occurred many years ago and anyone involved no longer lives there,” Fox said.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

It was reported that nothing was found where they were searching.

The investigation is currently ongoing.