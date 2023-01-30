ELK COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The St. Marys Area School District received word of a possible threat on Monday, Jan. 30. from their anonymous tip system.

According to a post on the district’s Facebook, the possible threat was reported through the Safe 2 Say anonymous tip system mid-day.

The district said they took immediate action to ensure the safety of all students and faculty.

They added, “The St. Marys Police Department, the PA State Police, and the Elk County Sheriff’s Office all provided additional security as the incident was investigated and resolved.”

The investigation revealed no credible threat to students, staff, or family members of those in the district, the school added.