STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State student was hit with felony charges after police said he racked up thousands of dollars in credit fraud.

Zengyan Lai, 21, of State College made purchases totaling $5,117.84 on a woman’s debit and credit card. He verified the purchases by using the photo on her license that he tricked her into sending a picture of, Ferguson Township police said in the affidavit.

In late September, police said they received a report of fraud on a woman’s bank cards. The woman said that she noticed the purchases on her cards were around the same time. She was given Lai’s name when she contacted PNC Bank about them.

The woman reported that she knew Lai and that he would have been able to get personal information because he stayed at her place at The Yards student apartments while she was away for the summer.

A search of Penn State’s directory shows that Lai is currently a student at the university.

According to the affidavit, the police’s investigation discovered some purchases were placed at State College Best Buy. One of the purchases was an in-store pickup for a later date and the staff said they would notify police when Lai comes.

Lai then came back in on Oct. 4 to pick up his purchase. Police arrived at the store and spoke to Lai who said that he wasn’t sure using the credit card was illegal after he admitted to using it, police wrote in the affidavit.

Lai was then told to refrain from contacting the woman when he asked about trying to call her to pay her back. The woman reported that she was still receiving texts from Lai about her not going to the police because he was scared he would be removed from the university or deported.

Police were given screenshots of the messages between the two and saw that Lai tricked the woman to send a picture of her license because he claimed that he couldn’t find out where the driver’s number was.

Lai currently faces two felony counts of accessing a device issued to another person who did not authorize use, and also a count of intimidating a witness.

Lai is currently on unsecured bail set at $10,000 while he awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 26.