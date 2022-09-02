STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– After Penn State’s win over Purdue in Thursday night’s football game, a thousand or so college kids swarmed downtown State College, which led to a response by multiple Centre County police departments.

According to a press release from State College police, a call came for a “celebratory disturbance” between the 200 and 300 blocks of East Beaver Avenue at 12:20 a.m. on Friday. Beaver Avenue was blocked off for about an hour because of the roughly 1,000 college kids swarming the street after the Penn State Football team’s victory over Purdue.

There were no reported injuries after the incident, and a 20-year-old university student was cited for intoxication, police said.

Alpha Fire Department police, Penn State University police, Ferguson Township police, Bellefonte police, Patton Township police, Spring Township police, and state police were also called to assist.

Police also said that they are looking for the below-pictured men for their involvement in the disturbance, although there were no details as to why they are wanted by police.

The pictured men are wanted by State College Police for involvement in “celebratory disturbance,” photo via State College police

Anyone with information regarding the men’s whereabouts should contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150, or by submitting an anonymous tip through their website.

Police also want to remind fans that they should respect property and public transport when celebrating their teams’ accomplishments.