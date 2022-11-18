CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together this week to help keep the community of Johnstown safe by confiscating a significant amount of drugs from two men.

Diymon Womble, 22 (credit: Cambria County DA)

On Nov. 16, members of the Cambria County Drug Task Force, Cambria County Detective Bureau, Cambria County Sheriff’s Department, Cambria County SERT, agents from the Office of the Attorney General and the Johnstown Police Department executed a search warrant into the 800 block of Steel Street in Johnstown. There, they found and arrested 22-year-old Diymon D. Womble, who had multiple outstanding warrants.

Items confiscated from warrant (credit: Cambria County DA)

At the home, police found a gun, suspected marijuana, suspected fentanyl and cash. As a result of the investigation, Womble was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, criminal use of a communication facility, and person not to possess a firearm. He also faces minor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Then, in a separate incident on Nov. 17, Johnstown police were sent to the 100 block of Harshberger Road for a domestic incident report. They met with 31-year-old Roger Roles Jr. and arrested him due to an outstanding bench warrant.

While they were there, officers reported noticing contraband in the home, so they obtained a search warrant. Johnstown police were assisted by the Cambria County Drug Task Force, U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force, Cambria County Detective Bureau, Cambria County SERT, Cambria County Sheriff’s Office and agents with the Office of the Attorney General during the execution of the search warrant.

During the search, police said they found approximately 24 grams of suspected marijuana ($240 estimated value), approximately 19 grams of fentanyl ($1,500 estimated value), 525 grams of suspected cocaine ($24,000 estimated value), drug paraphernalia and a gun.

As a result of the investigation, Roles was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and person not to possess a firearm as well as minor counts of possession of a controlled substance.