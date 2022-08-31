BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Roaring Spring man was arrested after police said he was caught on camera burglarizing a garage in the borough.

Police were called to a home on Oakmont Place for the report of a man, later identified as 38-year-old Brett Pozgar entering a garage on the property July 17 and leaving with over $500 in various RYOBI/lawn care equipment. The homeowner told police that they checked a security camera and claimed they could tell it was Pozgar in their garage based on his body, tattoos on his arms and the fact that he pulled a shirt over his head, but didn’t cover his face.

According to the criminal complaint, Pozgar was seen on camera by Roaring Spring police entering the garage and leaving with equipment before entering the garage again and leaving with even more equipment.

Police said they made contact with Pozgar and had him come to the station to talk with them. After arriving, police noted that they were able to identify him from the security footage they saw even though he tried to cover his face.

Pozgar allegedly claimed he wasn’t on their property on that day, even though police said they didn’t even tell him what day it was in question, court documents show.

Pozgar was taken into custody and charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, theft, receiving stolen property, and loitering.

He was placed in Blair County Prison on $20,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 8.