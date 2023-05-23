CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for answers after copper wiring was stolen from a water treatment plant in Decatur Township.

The theft was reported May 16 just before 10 a.m. It’s reported by state police that 550 feet of copper wire was cut and stolen from the water treatment plant along Drane Highway/SR 970 near Six Mile Road.

Anyone with any information is asked to call state police out of Clearfield at 814-857-3800.