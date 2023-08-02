CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for a man they said exposed himself to a worker at a Dollar General in Bellefonte.

Photo provided by Pennsylvania State Police

The incident happened July 22 at around 6:22 p.m. when a Black male exposed his genitals to an employee at Dollar General on Cobblestone Road in Walker Township (Bellefonte).

The man was described as being a thin Black male standing approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and appearing to be 30-40 years of age.

If anyone has any information, or may be able to identify the pictured man, you’re asked to call state police out of Rockview at 814-355-7545.