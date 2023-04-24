CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clearfield Regional Police are searching for a man they said jumped from a moving vehicle and took off on foot over the weekend.

According to police, they attempted a traffic stop at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, April 23. The vehicle turned from Weaver Street to Stewart Avenue in Clearfield.

Officers said that’s when the driver jumped from the moving vehicle and took off on foot, running through yards toward Clearfield Street.

It’s unknown if the driver was the registered owner of the car, but police said he was wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, and white sneakers.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Clearfield Regional Police Department at 814-765-1647.