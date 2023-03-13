STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects who racked up thousands of dollars’ worth of purchases from stolen credit cards in State College.

Four people reported that between 8:10 p.m. and 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, they had their keys and wallets stolen from the men’s locker room at the Planet Fitness gym at the Nittany Mall, located at 2901 East College Avenue, according to a news release from State College police.

SCPD asking for the public’s help in identify these theft suspects

The stolen credit cards were then used to make $2,636.00 worth of purchases, the release reads.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at (814)-234-7150, by emailing them or by submitting an anonymous tip through their website.