BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for answers after a Bedford County business was vandalized after hours by an unknown person(s).

According to state police out of Bedford, they were called to The Den in Saxton on Dec. 7 just after 4:30 a.m. The caller claimed there were unknown people inside of the building, causing a disturbance.

After arriving on Main Street, police said windows were also broken by the unknown person(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to call state police out of Bedford at 814-623-6133.