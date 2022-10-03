ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police are searching for a man they said stole a vehicle Monday morning and fled into the woods when police tried to pull him over.

Travis Pfahler, 36, (Altoona Police Department)

Police are actively searching for 36-year-old Travis James Pfahler who allegedly stole a vehicle around 6 a.m. Oct. 3, while the car was warming up outside of a residence. Officers searched the area and were able to locate the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on Fairview Drive at S. 27th street.

Police said that Pfahler parked the vehicle at the rear of Logan Hills Apartment complex and took off on foot into a wooded area towards I-99. Multiple witnesses reportedly saw him as he crossed over I-99 and towards PNG Field on foot.

Pfahler was last seen in the area of The Altoona Curve stadium and is described as a white male, around 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds with dirty blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark shorts, boots, and a blue baseball cap.

Anyone with information on Pfahler’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Altoona Police Department at 814-949-2489.