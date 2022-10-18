ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police are searching for a teen that reportedly never came home after school Monday afternoon.

Mickey Nedimyer, 14, was listed as a runaway by the Altoona Police Department. It was reported he was last seen leaving school at around 2:45 p.m. with a friend.

Mickey was reportedly wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, black sneakers and carrying a blue zipper binder.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mickey Nedimyer is asked to contact the Blair County Dispatch Center at 814-940-5950.