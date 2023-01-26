CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are gathering information after a woman reported her mailbox had been destroyed by an explosive.

An unknown explosive was used to blow up a Carrolltown woman’s mailbox sometime between Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. and Jan. 23 at 2:30 p.m., according to troopers. After canvassing the neighborhood, no evidence turned up.

Details in this ongoing investigation remain limited. Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police in Ebensburg at 814-471-6500.