SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for the driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado that hit a car along Welsh Hill Road.

On Sept. 11 around 6:35 p.m., the driver of the truck was driving east on Welsh Hill Road and went to turn left onto Hilltop Road, according to state police. When he turned left, police said he hit the front of a 1998 Toyota Corolla. He then backed up and fled without providing any information.

Police were told the driver is a white man in his late 30s with a scruffy beard. He is tall and possibly had a ponytail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Somerset at 814-445-4104.