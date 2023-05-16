STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A duo is accused of setting a dumpster on fire in State College after trying to dumpster dive, and police are trying to identify them.

The State College Police are hoping the public can help identify the duo seen pictured below.

Police said that on May 12, the two were seen dumpster diving for scrap metal and set fire to the contents inside of the dumpster. The fire also caused damage to a nearby building.

The two were seen leaving the area in a red Honda Ridgeline with aftermarket rims as seen above

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward and call them at 814-234-7150 or by submitting an anonymous tip by clicking here.