CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for an inmate said to have escaped from Quehanna Boot Camp overnight.

Joshua Lackey, 35, reportedly escaped from the boot camp in Karthaus at around 1:50 a.m. July 5 by exiting the rear door of the unit he was in. He was taking part in the state drug treatment program.

Lackey is described as having a light complexion, brown hair, and brown eyes and stands at 6 foot 2 inches, weighing 245 pounds.

Joshua Lackey, 35

Lackey has obvious tattoos on his neck and face.

He was sentenced to 18-36 months in Westmoreland County Prison for theft.

Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Lackey is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police at 814-857-3800 and not approach him if you see him.