BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for the driver that rear-ended another vehicle on I-99 in East Saint Clair Township, causing it to flip twice on an embankment.

The crash happened on Dec. 27 around 9:30 p.m. in the southbound lane of I-99 at mile marker six, according to state police in Bedford.

A woman in a 2008 Ford Focus entered I-99 at exit seven and was heading south in the right lane. The unknown driver then rear-ended the Ford Focus, causing it to go off the highway and into a boulder on the embankment, troopers noted. Once hitting the boulder with the front end, the car flipped around, and its rear end hit another boulder, causing it to flip around a second time before coming to a final rest against the embankment.

Police said the unknown driver in an unknown vehicle continued heading south and could not be located. The vehicle is likely to have front-end damage.

The woman driving the Ford Focus as well as her three passengers, two women and a 2-year-old, were taken to Altoona hospital via Bedford Area Ambulance SVC for possible injuries.

Anyone with information can reach out to Pennsylvania State Police in Bedford at 814-623-6133.