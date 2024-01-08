BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are hoping the public can help identify a green SVU involved in a hit and run.

The SUV, pictured below, was allegedly involved in a hit and run accident on Jan. 5 at around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Lower Riggles Gap Road and Old 6th Avenue in Antis Township.

The SUV was last seen traveling towards Altoona.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP out of Hollidaysburg at 814-696-6100.