UPDATE: It has been reported that the child was found Wednesday morning and the alert has been canceled.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for a missing endangered 1-year-old that was last seen in Punxsutawney.

Adrienne Rand was last seen wearing a black onesie in the area of Sycamore Street in Punxsutawney Borough on Jan. 31.

Police believe she is with 27-year-old Tarra Rand. She is described as being 5 foot 2 inches tall, 150 pounds, and has brown hair with blue eyes.

Police believe Rand may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with any information or if you seem the is asked to call 911 or Punxsutawney police at 814-849-1617.